Satish Kaushik's mortal remains to be taken to Mumbai for final rites

NEW DELHI: The mortal remains of late veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away at 66 following a heart attack on Wednesday, will be brought to Mumbai today for his final rites, said sources.

"Kaushik's body will be sent to Mumbai in an air ambulance from Delhi today" they added.

His body had been brought to Delhi's Deen Dayal Hospital for post-mortem examination.

On March 7, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet.