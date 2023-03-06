'Development of nation not possible without women's participation'

NEW DELHI: Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the development of any country is not possible without the participation of women.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly said that if the country has to progress then women will have to ensure their participation in the development of nation. Without women’s participation, development of any nation is not possible,” she said at a function to mark the International Women’s Day which is observed on March 8.

Women who have done unprecedented work in various fields of the society were felicitated in a programme organised by Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha and presided over by the Morcha President Yogita Singh on the occasion.

The women who were honoured for their service on Sunday include Preeti Seth, Aashmeen Munjal, Sophia Garg, Padmavati Dwivedi, Pooja Sharma, Twinkle Kalia, Nilima Dutta Mehta, Amita, Shammi Talwar, Shailja Mohan, Kavita Gulati and Madhuraj Swadeshi.

Irani also said that after 2014, the way in which the government is taking care of women in the country is a form of a revolution.

The Union Minister said “we are honouring women in the name of Sushma Swaraj who set high standards”, citing whether it was getting separate toilets for girls in government schools, opening bank accounts for the first time for 22 crore women or the Ujjwala Yojana.