5 traditional treats to savour during Holi 2023

NEW DELHI: With Holi 2023 just around the corner, celebrations for the festival have already begun.

There is a feeling of enthusiasm among Indians, as they are preparing to play the auspicious festival of colours with their friends and family.

However, with the vibrant colours of gulal making the air jazzy, Holi is also a festival when people savour a gamut of scrumptious sweet dishes as the festival can not be considered complete without its traditional food and beverages.

On this day, houses are filled with the delicious aroma of sweet and scrumptious sweet delicacies, which add a spark to the festival celebration. Gujiyas, Malpuas, Dahi Bhallas, and a lot more of these mouth-watering traditional treats are sure to satisfy your taste buds.

So, if you are planning to treat your family members to Holi's special sweet delicacies or enjoy some by yourself, then here are some traditional food items that are a must-try on this festive occasion.