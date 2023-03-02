Modi hails BJP's 'good show' in 3 NE states; thanks voters

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

"The BJP's good performance in the assembly elections in three northeast states shows people's solid trust in democracy and the democratic process," PM Modi said after the results of the Assembly elections were announced on Thursday.

PM Modi delivered a speech at the BJP headquarters here after the party secured a majority in Tripura while it bagged a lead against other parties in Nagaland along with its partner, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party.

The BJP got a call from the National People's Party in Meghalaya, to prevent a hung house.

PM Modi thanked the people of all three states, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, saying that their vote was for 'progress and stability'.

The Prime Minister said that the secret of BJP's performance lies in a 'Triveni' -- a combination of three things -- 1. The work done by the BJP governments, 2. Ethics of the BJP governments, and 3. The helping nature of the BJP workers.

"This 'Triveni' enhances the power of BJP by 1+1+1 which equals to 111 times," PM Modi said.

The previous governments used to run away from hard work and tough tasks "but we chase challenges", the Prime Minister added.