Meghalaya: Trinamool candidate Mizanur Rahman wins by only 10 votes

SHILLONG: Trinamool Congress candidate in Meghalaya’s Rajabala seat Mizanur Rahman Kazi won by a narrow margin of only 10 votes against National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Abdus Saleh.

Following the win, Kazi told reporters, “I am very happy. People are also joyous. This time they could elect their own son. Rajabala will witness significant development in upcoming days, I promise it.”

He also alleged that the NPP tried several means to change the course of the result.

“They (NPP) resorted to several tactics. The postal ballots were counted at least thrice.. although these things could not stop my win,” Kazi said.

The Dadenggre Assembly seat also witnessed a close contest between NPP’s James Pangsang K. Sangma – the elder brother of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma – and Trinamool candidate Rupa M. Marak. Three-time MLA Sangma lost to Marak by only 18 votes.