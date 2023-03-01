One killed, another injured after speeding car rams into electric pole

THANE: A youth was killed while another was severely injured after a speeding car rammed into an electric pole at Thane's Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday night, police said.
"A 22-year-old man was killed while another was injured critically after a vehicle, going at top speed, crashed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road last night," said an officer of Kapurbawdi police station.
The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment, police said.
Further investigation is underway.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android