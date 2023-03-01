FBU snooping case: Dikshit urges Delhi LG to prosecute Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday met Delhi LG Vinai Saxena and urged him to prosecute Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all other officials under Sedition Act in the alleged Feeback Unit (FBU) snooping case.

Talking to ANI after the meeting Dixit said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal created the feedback unit for espionage and the machines bought for the feedback unit does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government."

Dixit pointed out that since internal security is also outside the jurisdiction of the Delhi government a feedback unit was formed and the decision was taken by the Delhi cabinet headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "A demand has been made to the LG that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and the officials involved in setting up the Feedback Unit should be prosecuted under the sedition law," he said.

Dixit has also demanded prosecution for sedition under UAPA in this case. The Congress leader has demanded the investigation by higher investigation agencies. Sandeep Dixit said that if there is a need for a CBI investigation, then a CBI investigation should be done in this matter. "Sir, we would like to draw your attention to the fact that if the Government of Delhi, with full knowledge of its Chief Minister, the entire Cabinet, and in the presence of senior Government officials sanctioned and setup a unit that had the capacity and intent to collect information, electronic data, etc. with a capacity to intercept and listen to/ observe/ record data, which is neither allowed to this Government Constitutionally or in any other way a part of its duties and responsibilities, then it is not just a case of corruption," read the letter sent to Delhi LG.

"To acquire a capacity to listen to conversations, gather intelligence and Information and to "spy" on people and institutions in the National Capital territory that includes Government of India, the Defence establishments, intelligence agencies of the Union Government etc., is a clear case of sedition," it read further. Earlier on February 10, Delhi LG VK Saxena referred the case of 'Feedback unit' to the President for the prosecution sanction against Manish Sisodia through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after the CBI reported to the vigilance department against Sisodia.

The Vigilance department had given the probe to Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in March 2017 and subsequently, the LG office marked it to the CBI. The preliminary inquiry in the said matter was completed in 2021, after which CBI wrote to LG and MHA for sanction under section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Under section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, prior permission/sanction is needed. Sanction has come only for a few, the CBI is for waiting for the sanction of others.

Once that is given, CBI will file an FIR or RC. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government allegedly created a Feedback Unit in 2015 with the aim to strengthen the vigilance establishment and gather feedback on the working of various government departments, autonomous bodies, or institutions. In 2016, after the complaint of an officer of the Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi government, a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI found that in addition to the assigned job, the FBU, as it was referred to in official communications, also collected political intelligence related to political activities of persons, political entities and political issues touching the political interest of AAP.