Chinese Foreign Minister's India visit: Tibetans protest outside embassy

NEW DELHI: With China's foreign minister Qin Gang to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday (March 2), scores of Tibetans on Wednesday protested outside the Chinese embassy here.

Delhi Police detained several protesters and took them to a nearby police station in a bus.

Qin is expected to meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, where according to reports, they are likely to discuss the border issues and review the outcome of talks at the diplomatic and military levels, to resolve the matter.

The Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to New Delhi comes even as the two countries continue efforts to resolve border disputes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh area and attempts of incursion by the People's Liberation Army.

"At the invitation of Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 foreign ministers conference in New Delhi, India on March 2," the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said in a brief statement on Tuesday.