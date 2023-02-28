Delhi HC issues notice to police on ex-Cong MLA's bail plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the police on the bail plea of former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan, who was arrested for abusing and manhandling on-duty police officers in the national capital's Shaheen Bagh area.

Last month, the Saket Court's Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sonu Agnihotri had dismissed Khan's bail plea observing that if law enforcers are attacked and abused and accused are granted bail, it won't serve a right message to the society.

"To my mind, in these circumstances, the bail application of accused Asif Mohammad Khan does not deserve to be allowed and is accordingly dismissed," the ASJ had said.

Khan's counsel had argued that a false case was filed against him to keep him in custody because he raised social issues against the police.

However, the Additional Public Prosecutor had objected to Khan's bail application and submitted that he has been found attacking government officials on duty more than once and that there were three recent cases including the present one.

He had added that the accused was recently released on bail, but he misused his freedom to commit another crime, hence he should not be granted bail.

During the arguments, Khan's video was played before the court.

On perusal of the video, the court had said that his behaviour appeared to show that he has "no regard for the law" and "considered himself above the law".