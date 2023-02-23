Supporters of Amritpal Singh clash with police in Amritsar

National

Thousands of supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh on Thursday staged a massive demonstration in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of Singh's close aide Lovepreet Toofan.
AMRITSAR: Thousands of supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh on Thursday staged a massive demonstration in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of Singh's close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

The supporters holding swords and guns in their hands broke through police barricades erected outside Ajnala Police Station.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area, and efforts to control the protesters are on. Further details are awaited.

Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De', a group founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

