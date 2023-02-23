"BJP trying to threaten voters": Meghalaya Congress chief

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Congress Chief Vincent H Pala has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to threaten the voters of the state that they would be punished if they do not vote the BJP to the power.

"BJP is trying to threaten the citizens of Meghalaya, saying that if they don't vote for us, they will be punished. But the people of Meghalaya are much cleverer than the BJP. I don't think they will get more seats. Last time, they had done it because suddenly Congress divided. But this time, we are well prepared. I don't think that will happen anymore," Vincent H Pala said while talking to ANI.

He further said that the BJP is trying to "fool the people" and they don't have any "agenda". "In the last election, the BJP promised that within 100 days of coming to power, they would allow coal mining, give employment and control the law and order. But they didn't do it, didn't even attempt to do it. The unemployment rate in Meghalaya has never been so high as it is now. For the first time in the history of Meghalaya, drugs have increased here, law and order almost collapsed and corruption is very high. There was corruption during COVID, in health. Today they don't have any agenda and they are trying to fool the people," Pala said.

He took a swipe at the BJP and said that it would not be able to win even three seats.

"I don't think, BJP will cross more than three seats, the question of double-digit doesn't arise," he added.

Exuding its confidence to win the assembly elections which are slated to be held on February 27, Vincent further said the party is in a good position to fight in 36-37 out of 60 seats.

"Out of 60 seats, we are in a good fight in 36-37 seats as of today and we are improving day by day and we hope that the party will cross the magic number of 30. In Ri-Bhoi, we will sweep and in West Khasi Hills, city, East Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills we should do well," Pala added.

In the last election in 2018, Congress won 21 seats, but this time the party is contesting with new faces.

Claiming that Congress will form the next government in Meghalaya, Vincent H Pala listed out the challenges faced by the party in the state and said, "We faced lots of challenges in the beginning, but at the same time I think that, it's an opportunity for new faces, young and dynamic leaders. We are in a better position to fight in this election. If you look at all those things, I think the challenges have become an opportunity for us. Lots of corrupted leaders have gone away. So it's an opportunity to clean up the system."