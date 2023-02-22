Cong-led govt will come at Centre in ’24: Kharge

KOHIMA: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that a coalition government led by the grand old party will form the next government at the Centre. Addressing an election rally in Dimapur, he said the BJP used “pressure tactics” to form governments in 6-7 states, including Nagaland. “We are in talks with other parties. The BJP will not get a majority...Let 100 Modis or Shahs come. This is India and Constitution is very strong,” he asserted.