Amit Shah to visit K'taka, MP, Bihar from Feb 23-25

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for three days beginning Thursday during which he will participate in an interactive session in Bengaluru, a tribal congregation in Satna and address a meet of farmers and labourers in Patna, officials said on Wednesday.

On February 23, the home minister will participate in 'Vijay Sankalp Samavesh' in Karnataka's Bellary before addressing an interactive session on ''Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi'' in Bengaluru.

Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh on February 24 where he will offer prayers at Maa Sharda Shaktipeeth temple in Satna, address a congregation of Kol tribals and inaugurate a medical college in the town.

He will visit Bihar on February 25 during which he will address a rally in West Champaran, participate in a meet of farmers and labourers in Patna and pay obeisance at Takht Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara, the officials said.