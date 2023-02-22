65-year-old woman found murdered in UP's Pratapgarh

PRATAPGARH: The body of a 65-year-old woman who was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon was found in a village in this district, police said on Wednesday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said the woman, Shakuntala Singh, was found lying dead on a charpoy at her home in Maghi village on Tuesday.
Singh was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon, police said, adding that she was living with her sister.
Mishra added that the deceased had gone to attend a religious programme on Monday night. After returning from the programme, she slept in the verandah, and her body was found on Tuesday.
Police have sent her body for post-mortem and the matter is being probed.
