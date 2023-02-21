Panchayat head buys drone, delivers pension to diff-abled in Odisha

“In our panchayat area, there is a village located in the forest, Bhutkapada. A physically-challenged man, Hetaram Satanami, lives in that village. He can’t move, since birth,” Agarwal said. “I enrolled him for the pension under the state scheme. I have seen how things are sent through drones in other countries. That’s why I placed the order for a drone and got the money delivered to his doorstep,” she said.