Delhi govt bans bike taxi services: Check details

CHENNAI: The Delhi government on Monday banned two-wheeler taxi services, including Rapido, Ola and Uber, and violation of this ban will result in a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

The transport department banned commercial bike taxi services. Carrying passengers on hire or reward basis is considered a violation of the Motor Vechiles Act, 1988, and continued violation can lead to loss of driver's license for three months, it warned.

Also, the government explained that although bike taxis generate employment, no compromise can be made in the safety of passengers.