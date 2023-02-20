National

Delhi govt bans bike taxi services: Check details

Also, the government explained that although bike taxis generate employment, no compromise can be made in the safety of passengers
Representative Image
Representative Image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Delhi government on Monday banned two-wheeler taxi services, including Rapido, Ola and Uber, and violation of this ban will result in a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

The transport department banned commercial bike taxi services. Carrying passengers on hire or reward basis is considered a violation of the Motor Vechiles Act, 1988, and continued violation can lead to loss of driver's license for three months, it warned.

Also, the government explained that although bike taxis generate employment, no compromise can be made in the safety of passengers.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Delhi Government
Rapido
Ola and Uber
Delhi Govt ban
Motor Vechiles

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in