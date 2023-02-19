No oppn unity possible without Congress: Venugopal
NEW DELHI: Ahead of its plenary this week, the Congress on Sunday said the party top brass will deliberate and give direction on ways to forge opposition unity during the three-day conclave, asserting that any such effort without it would be unsuccessful.
The plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur will start from February 24 and is expected to be attended by around 15,000 delegates.
Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said the party’s steering committee would meet on the first day of the session and decide whether elections would be held for the party’s top decision-making body -- the Congress Working Committee (CWC), a demand made by some from within the organisation.
The Congress knows its role in bringing together various opposition parties for forging an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take on the BJP and oust it from power, he said.
“The Congress has already taken the initiative and has been in touch with various political parties. There is a clear-cut initiative taken by the Congress in bringing opposition parties together and we will certainly bring them together against the BJP in the 2024 elections,” the senior Congress leader told a press conference here.
