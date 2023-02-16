National

Mild earthquake hits Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district

Officials at the Regional Seismological Centre here said the epicentre of the earthquake was located in East Khasi Hills district at a depth of about 46 km underneath the earth's crust
MEGHALAYA: A mild earthquake hit Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Thursday, officials said. The 3.9 magnitude earthquake took place at around 9:26 am, they said.

State Disaster Management department officials said there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to the tremor.

