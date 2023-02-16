Delhi court sends conmam Sukesh to 9-day ED custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sent alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s custody after the agency arrested him in a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to cheating former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife Japna.

Chandrshekhar had allegedly duped Japna of Rs 3.5 crore promising her that he would use that money to bail her husband out of jail, who is lodged in jail in connection with an alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) case.

Chandrashekhar had also allegedly defrauded Malvinder's brother Shivinder Singh's wife with Japna.

He had cheated Shivender's wife Aditi and Japna of several crores while posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring that he would secure bail for their husbands.

Malvinder and Shivinder Singh were arrested by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in 2019. The brothers were arrested for allegedly diverting money and causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore.