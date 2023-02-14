National

Several injured as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

The passenger bus was going to Nasrullaganj when it overturned," said SP Mayank Awasthi,The injured were being admitted to Budhni Hospital, he added.
Sehore: As many as 22 people sustained minor injuries when a passenger bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Tuesday.The bus was on its way to Nasrullaganj from Narmada Puram.

"22 people have suffered minor injuries. The passenger bus was going to Nasrullaganj when it overturned," said SP Mayank Awasthi,The injured were being admitted to Budhni Hospital, he added.

Further details are awaited.

