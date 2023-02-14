14,600 faculty posts vacant in central HEIs

NEW DELHI: Over 14,600 faculty positions are vacant in higher education institutions (HEIs) under the Ministry of Education, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

“The ministry has directed all central higher education institutions to fill up the vacancies in a mission mode,” Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said in reply to a written question.

“So far, over 6,000 posts of faculty and non-faculty have been filled,” he said.