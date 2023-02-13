"Not scared of Modi, doesn't matter if he is PM": Rahul Gandhi

WAYANAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he is not "scared" of PM Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister thinks that he is very powerful and people are scared of him.

Gandhi, while addressing Congress workers in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, said that PM Modi would be forced to face the truth one day.

"PM thinks he is very powerful and people will get scared of him. The Prime Minister does not realise the absolute last thing I am scared of is Narendra Modi. It doesn't matter if he is the PM of India. Because one day he will be forced to face his truth," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also questioned why parts of his speech in Parliament during the budget session were removed, but no words were expunged from the PM's speech in which he allegedly insulted the Congress leader.

"Parts of my speech in parliament were removed. I did not insult anybody. I was asked to show proof with regards to what I said and I have written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker with every point they have removed along with supporting proof. I do not expect my words will be allowed to go on the record. The PM of the country directly insulted me but his words are not taken off the record. He said why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru," Wayanad MP further said.

Gandhi also alleged that when he was talking about Adani in Parliament, PM Modi's hands were shaking.

"Truth always comes out. All you have to do was to look at my face when I was speaking and his face. Look how many times the PM drank water and how his hands were shaking while drinking water," Rahul Gandhi said.

He further said that it is important for everyone in this country to see Parliament proceedings and understand the "nexus" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

"It is important for everyone in this country to see the parliament proceedings, comprehend what's happening in the country and understand the nexus between the PM and Mr Adani," he added.

Notably, Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reply on the breach of privilege notice given against him by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statements" during a discussion of the motion of thanks on the President's address.

Rahul Gandhi has been asked to furnish his reply by February 15 for consideration by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The communication by the Privileges and Ethics Branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat was sent to Rahul Gandhi on February 10.

"I am to request you kindly to furnish your reply/comments in the matter by February 15, 2023," said the letter written by a Lok Sabha official.

Rahul Gandhi, in his speech in the Lok Sabha on February 7, made several allegations against the government over the Hindenburg-Adani row.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Dubey said the Congress MP made certain "unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements" in contravention of the rules.

He said Rahul Gandhi made these against Prime Minister Narendra Modi "without giving advance notice to the Speaker and also to the Prime Minister as required under Rule 353".

"These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence, has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements," Dubey wrote.