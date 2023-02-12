Jain Univ students' skit sparks outrage for 'casteist' remarks

CHENNAI: A skit performed by a group of Bengaluru-based Jain (Deemed-to-be) University students on February 6 at a college fest in the campus has caused outrage.

The controversial skit allegedly made offensive and casteist remarks against the Dalit and Scheduled Castes (SC) community, including the father of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, and on the reservation system.

Matters of serious concern like 'Untouchability' were one of which mocked in the skit and the students offensively also were seen calling BR Ambedkar as 'Beer Ambedkar'.

Several Dalit organisations have gravely criticised the skit and a clip from the event has now gone viral on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.