Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude strikes Assam's Nagaon

NAGAON: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Assam's Nagaon on Sunday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 4.18 pm today, the NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on February 12, 2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam, India," it said in a tweet.