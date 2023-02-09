Trinamool MP seeks ED probe into affairs of 'certain' company

NEW DELHI: Senior Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray sought to know in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as to why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is not investigating the affairs of a "certain" company which did round-tripping of its finances and bought assets in India.

However, Roy made the remarks without taking the name of Adani group.

The Trinamool MP also demanded that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should ask market regulator SEBI to inquire into the fallen shares of this "certain" company.

Roy raked up the issue while participating in the discussions on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman, though, was not present in the House when Roy raised the issue.

Without taking Adani group's name, Roy said, "The Hindenburg report said that a certain company did round-tripping of its finances, and bought assets in India after round-tripping them from abroad. You know in the snowy areas, the ice comes down. The ice came down on this company's shares as well. In three days, it lost to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore.

"You people tell me which company is this. Its name cannot be taken. If we say Adani, they will demand expunging the name."

"I have a simple demand from the Finance Minister. She has got the SEBI under her. If a company has done round-tripping, it is the job of SEBI to look into it," he added.

"I demand that she (Sitharaman) should ask SEBI to inquire into the fallen shares of this certain company. Also, the ED, which is a matter of fear for the Opposition, is under the Finance Minister as well. It is investigating each and every politician from the Opposition. Why is the ED not investigating the affairs of this company," the Trinamool MP asked.