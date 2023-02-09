National

HC reserves order on whether Modi's degree certificate can be shared

A single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav reserved his order after both parties concluded their arguments.
IANS

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition seeking direction to the Gujarat University to share Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree certificate.

The Gujarat University had moved a petition challenging the Chief Information Commissioner's order in which it had directed the varsity to share Modi's degree certificate.

During the argument, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the varsity, submitted: "If a person himself wants his/her own degree certificate from the university, he/she can demand the same, but a third person can't demand the same."

He, however, added that the degree is put on the public domain.

