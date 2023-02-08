User fee collection at toll plazas rises to Rs 34,742 cr in 2021-22

NEW DELHI: User fee collection at toll plazas on National Highways has witnessed a significant rise in the past few years, rising from Rs 28,482 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 28,681 crore in 2020-21 and touching Rs 34,742 crore in 2021-22, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

As on December 31, 2022, total number of user fee plazas on National Highways are 847 and the total number of FASTags issued by National Highways Authority of India are 6.33 crore, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

With implementation of FASTag System, traffic congestion at fee plazas has been reduced significantly. Further, in order to reduce any congestion along National Highways, the NHAI is working on feasibility of barrier-less toll collection system based on advanced technologies such as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Video based MultiLane Free Flow System, etc. in line with best global practices, it said.

As per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the user fee is to be collected in perpetuity. In case of Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, after completion of the concession period, the user fee is to be collected by Central Government at reduced rates of 40 per cent. In case of public funded projects, the user fee rates are to be reduced to 40 per cent after recovery of capital cost of the project, it said.