Operation Dost: India sends humanitarian assistance to Turkey, Syria

India dispatched its fourth batch of aid, including 54 members of the medical team from the Indian Army as part of the country's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief on Tuesday.

Recently, over 6 tons of emergency relief assistance reached Syria and was received at the Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji.

It included 3 truck-loads of protective gear, emergency use medicines, ECG machines and other medical items, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

In the wake of a tragic earthquake that struck North-Western Syria on 6 February 2022 causing massive destruction and loss of precious lives, India dispatched 6 tons of emergency relief assistance through a special aircraft of the Indian Airforce to Syria.

"The consignment was handed over by Cd'A of India to Syria Shri S. K. Yadav to the Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment of Syria Mr Moutaz Douaji at Damascus Airport today morning. The consignment consists of emergency medicines and equipment including portable ECG machines, patient monitors and other essential medical items," the official statement read.

India over the years has been extending humanitarian, technical and developmental assistance to Syria through bilateral and multilateral channels. Consignments of food and medicines have been supplied to Syria from time to time, including during the pandemic.

Two Artificial Limb Fitment Camps (Jaipur Foot) have been organized in Syria in December 2020 and recently in October-November 2022, the press release read.