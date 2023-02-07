BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held today

Discussion on crucial issues, including the recently passed Union Budget 2023-24 is likely to take place in this meeting.

Among the top leaders of the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the meeting.

The Prime Minister is also expected to address the party meeting where he is likely to guide the BJP MPs.

The budget session of Parliament started on January 31 this year with the joint Address by President Droupadi Murmu.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

Since then there has been no business in Parliament because of the continued logjam over the Adani issue.

The Opposition has demanded that the government should come up and respond in Parliament about the Adani stock issue following which disruption has been witnessed in both Houses.

Opposition parties are demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

The first half of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6.