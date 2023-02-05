BJP to protest against Pinarayi govt across State from Mon

KOCHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling to corner the Pinarayi Vijayan led-Kerala government by holding a protest from Monday against the state budget for the financial year 2023-2024.

BJP State unit president K Surendran said that demonstrations will be held tomorrow at the booth level against the government's anti-people attitude.

"On February 9, we will hold a protest march to the District Collectorates accross the state," he added.

"The state government's budget is against the people. The Pinarayi government has reached the peak of public hatred and they are robbing the people by imposing a maximum burden on the people through the budget," he said.

The Kerala government is facing a heavy backlash from the general public after they presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday.