‘Jai Bhim bolstered people’s trust in legal system’
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hard-hitting Tamil courtroom drama ‘Jai Bhim’ (2021) was able to reinforce the common man’s trust in the country’s legal system, besides sending out the message that justice will be delivered finally if people resort to the legal route, Justice (Rtd.) K Chandru has said.
He expressed this view while in a conversation with advocate Thushara James at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL 2023) here on Friday evening.
Directed by TJ Gnanavel, ‘Jai Bhim’ was based on a case fought by Chandru, who became a lawyer post-retirement, for the couple named Rajakannu and Sengeni from the Irular Tribe in Tamil Nadu.
Highlighting that ‘Jai Bhim’ has unmistakably proved as to what extent a film can create its impact on society and power centres, he said there were massive interventions for Irular community post the release of the movie.
The former Justice added that he had decided not to appear in the film even as it depicted his life and he was keen on supporting the team from behind.
