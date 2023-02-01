National

Maha: 4 dead, 15 injured as bus rams into truck on Pune-Solapur highway

The accident took place around 5 am when the bus on its way from Solapur to Pune rammed into a stationary truck near Pune's Yavat village.
PUNE: Four people were killed and 15 sustained injuries after a luxury bus collided with a truck on the Pune-Solapur highway on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

The people who are injured are out of danger, the police said.

