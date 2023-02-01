FM dons traditional temple border red saree to present Union Budget

NEW DELHI: Known for her love for Indian textiles, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Parliament for the Union Budget presentation wearing a traditional temple border saree on Wednesday.

Temple sarees are usually made of cotton, silk or a mix and worn for special occasions. Sitharaman opted for the red temple saree with black border and intricate golden work on Budget day. The beautiful saree also featured a star-like design.

The colour we choose to wear on an important day can speak volumes about the message we are trying to convey. Red symbolises love, commitment, strength and bravery. According to Hindu culture, red is often connected with Goddess Durga, the epitome of female strength and power.