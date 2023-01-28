Lucknow flat collapse: Enquiry panel to record statements

LUCKNOW: The committee formed to investigate the collapse of Lucknow's Alaya apartment will record the statement of the 'affected families' on Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob said today.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the inquiry committee formed on the collapse of Alaya apartment on Wazir Hasan Road, Hazratganj, Lucknow is being called on Tuesday at 10:30 in the office of the Divisional Commissioner to hear the statements of the affected families," Divisional Commissioner said.

The 5-storey Alaya apartment on Wazir Hasan Road had caved in on January 24, killing two three and leaving more than 10 others injured. Following the incident, CM Yogi constituted a three-tier committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow, which will submit its report to the government in a week.

"In this context, it was told by the Divisional Commissioner that a joint team of Chief Engineer Building PWD and Lucknow Development Authority's engineer class has been formed, who along with the entire team has gone to the spot and taken samples from the spot and after studying it, what is the reason behind the incident, the real things will know," Dr Roshan Jacob further said.

The Lucknow Development Authority will present the entire file or extract before the inquiry committee from the year 2009 when the map was rejected, compounding was rejected and at the time when the demolition order of the building was passed, all the records were kept before the inquiry committee.

He said that the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman was ordered to form a committee of experts and present it in the LDA Board meeting so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

He told that the team of experts will recommend the structural audit of the buildings. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday while continuing its rescue operation, retrieved a body of a woman, 48 hours after the collapse of the Alaya Apartment building in Lucknow's Hazratganj.

The SDRF said that the woman's body found while removing the debris from Alaya's apartment is identified as 42-year-old Shabana Khatoon who was the resident of the apartment's flat number 201 the relatives informed.

Earlier, on Wednesday the Uttar Police registered FIR against three people in connection with the case. They have been identified as Nawazish Shahid, Mohammad Tariq and Fahad Yazdani, the police said.

As per the police, the search is underway to nab the other two accused. The FIR has been lodged by senior sub-inspector Daya Shankar Dwiwedi. The case has been registered under sections 308, 323, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the allegations, the construction was done without passing the map, and substandard materials were used in the construction. The three are also accused of cheating people in the greed of earning money.

The police have said that the people complained of the building shaking due to the construction work going on with drilling machines.