IAF jets crash in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, rescue-ops on

According to some reports, the flight crashed on an open field.
The crash site
The crash siteTwitter screengrab - @ANI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: An aircraft has crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Saturday.

It was initially unknown whether it was a civil or military aircraft, and whether it was a helicopter or airplane.

Now, the IAF sources have confirmed it was IAF jets.

Bharatpur's collector Alok Ranjan informed that the police and administration have been sent to the spot, according to ANI reports.

Further details awaited.

Inputs from ANI

