4-year-old boy, visiting brother in jail, stamped on cheek

UTTAR PRADESH [India]- A four-year-old boy, who went to meet his brother in jail, was allegedly stamped on the cheek by the prison staff at Lakhimpuri Kheri of Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Jail Superintendent, Lakhimpur Kheri, Vipin Kumar Mishra said the people are rountinely stamped at correctionals to separate vistors from inmates.