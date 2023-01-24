Mamata to visit Tripura on Feb 6-7 for poll rallies

AGARTALA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee would visit poll-bound Tripura on February 6 and 7 to address election rallies and meetings.

Trinamool's Tripura state President Pijush Kanti Biswas said that before her visit, party's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a host of Bengal leaders would address election rallies across the state.

Talking to the media, Biswas, accompanied by party Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and state party in-charge Rajib Banerjee, said that the party's candidates would be announced at the earliest and the central leaders are scrutinising the applications of the possible candidates.

"129 applications from all over Tripura submitted before the leadership willing to be the party candidates in the February 16 elections. Alliance with any other party not yet finalised," he said.

Biswas, a lawyer turned politician, said that if the Trinamool came to power after the elections, it would provide adequate relief and return their money to the 14 lakh people who had deposited money in various chit funds (ponzi schemes).

He said that the BJP, before coming to power in 2018, assured that they would help the 14 lakh depositors in the chit funds but they did nothing, with the BJP government even using the assets and buildings of the chit fund companies.