CJI hints at using AI for translating judgments

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday indicated the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in giving translated copies of judgments in all Indian languages as he underlined the importance of technology in removing the information barrier.

In September 2022, the apex court, under the leadership of CJI Chandrachud, started to live-stream hearings of its Constitution bench.

CJI Chandrachud was speaking at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa here.He underlined the benefit of live-streaming and said teachers of law and students can watch and discuss live issues before the court. “Then you realise the injustice that pervades our society when you discuss live issues,” he added.

“..There is a meritocracy barrier. We must have live streaming… I do not have a cynical view… Yes a few people will begin theatrics, but that’ll be far and few between,” the CJI said.

Stressing the importance of technology, the CJI said his mission for technology is to reach out to those who don’t have access and not to create a further gap in access. “The idea is to remove the barrier of access to information. The idea is to make information available to lawyers for free,” the CJI said.