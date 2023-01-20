AI: Taking steps to address gaps after DGCA action in urination row

NEW DELHI: After aviation regulator DGCA initiated enforcement actions, Air India on Friday said it respectfully acknowledges the gaps in reporting with respect to the urination incident onboard a New York-Delhi flight last year and that relevant steps are being taken to address the issues.

The incident where a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger happened on the AI-102 flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year but came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4.

On Friday, DGCA said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the flight in connection with the incident. A fine of Rs 3 lakh has also been imposed on the airline's Director of in-flight services. These enforcement actions have been taken for various violations.

"We are in receipt of today's order of the Director General of Civil Aviation and are studying the same. We respectfully acknowledge the gaps in our reporting and are taking relevant steps to ensure that the same are addressed," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, the airline is also strengthening our crews' awareness about policies on the handling of incidents involving unruly passengers. "Air India is committed to stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers".