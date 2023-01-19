Urination incident Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Mishra

NEW DELHI: Air India has imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year, a source said on Thursday.
The incident had happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.
The source said the airline has imposed a flying ban on Mishra for four months.
Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android