Urination incident Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Mishra

The incident had happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022
NEW DELHI: Air India has imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year, a source said on Thursday.

The incident had happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

The source said the airline has imposed a flying ban on Mishra for four months.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

