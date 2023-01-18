Large crowds gather as Biju Patnaik's plane is moved in three trucks

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of people were seen today waiting along the National Highway connecting Kolkata with Bhubaneswar to have a glimpse of the dismantled Dakota aircraft used by legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

Three vehicles carrying the dismantled parts of the plane crossed the Laxmannath toll plaza on the Odisha-West Bengal border, and reached Jaleswar in the early hours today.

The lorries, escorted by the Odisha Police, are scheduled to reach the state capital by the evening.

The dismantled Dakota (DC-3) VT-AUI aircraft will be reassembled and then positioned at a designated place at the international airport here named after Biju Patnaik, the father of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The plane remained abandoned for decades on the premises of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

The aircraft weighed over 8 tonnes and was around 64 feet 8 inches long.

The Odisha government has engaged a specialised team to reassemble the dismantled parts after the vehicles carrying them arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has allotted 1.1 acres of land for this purpose at the BPIA Bhubaneswar.

Biju Patnaik had founded Kalinga Airlines, which operated nearly a dozen Dakotas from its headquarters in Kolkata.