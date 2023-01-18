BJP MLAs carry Yamuna water to Delhi Assembly. Here's why

NEW DELHI: BJP MLAs on Wednesday brought water from the Yamuna to the Delhi Assembly to protest against rising pollution in the river. "Yamuna has been polluted 200 per cent more since Arvind Kejriwal government came into power.

Delhi people are being forced to drink polluted water of yamuna. Farmers have no other choice but to use this water for harvesting crops", said BJP MLA and LoP Ramvir Bhiduri.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhiduri said that the experts are suggesting that this is not good for health. "We will raise this matter today in the Assembly. We have moved calling attention motion on this", he said.

"Delhi people are suffering due to this but the government is not ready to discuss this matter. If we will not be allowed to speak today on this issue, then will do a dharna outside Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister office", he said.

He demanded an answer from the Delhi government on the rising pollution in the river and asked why the government is not providing information on the funds given by the Centre for cleaning the Yamuna river.

He claimed that the Centre has allotted Rs 2,500 crore to AAP government for cleaning Yamuna. "Where did the entire money go? I think it fell prey to corruption," he said. "I believe even that money has been used misused by this government. I hope that there will be a fruitful discussion on this", he said.