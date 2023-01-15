National

Mumbai doc booked for assaulting, threatening woman doctor

Police said the accused allegedly entered into a physical altercation with a woman doctor and verbally abused her, adding that he also threatened to kill her.
MUMBAI: A doctor was booked in Mumbai's Kurar for allegedly assaulting and threatening a woman doctor. According to Mumbai Police, a case was registered at Kurar Police Station against the accused doctor.

The FIR was registered under sections 509, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC. Further investigation is underway.

