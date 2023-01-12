Pongal 2023: Traditional dishes to relish during this festival

CHENNAI: As the harvest season draws near, preparations are afoot to celebrate it through the Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Bihu festivities. In Tamil Nadu, the harvest season is marked through the Pongal festival. The second of the four-day celebrations, Thai Pongal, which falls on the first day of the Tamil Solar Calendar's 'Thai' month, coincides with Makar Sankranti, which is observed in the country's north. Thai Pongal falls on January 15 this year, on a Sunday. This celebration is synonymous with lip-smacking dishes that are made at this time of year. From sweet to savoury dishes, here are the top 5 traditional dishes to celebrate this festival: