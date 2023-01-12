National

Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kishan Reddy would be present at the Secunderabad railway station here for the inaugural service.
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy ANI
PTI

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off a Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kishan Reddy would be present at the Secunderabad railway station here for the inaugural service.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the prestigious Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad Railway Station on 15th January at 10.00 AM as a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti,'' Kishan Reddy said in a release on Wednesday night.

The eighth Vande Bharat train in the country will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours. The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, the release added.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Secunderabad Railway Station
Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam
inaugural service
eighth Vande Bharat train

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in