Ensure no rules are broken in following CM, DCM orders: Maha govt

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has asked its officers to ensure that no rules are broken in following the instructions of the chief minister and his deputy or any other ministers while applying or conforming to their instructions, a statement released by the state government said.

A statement released on Wednesday by the General Administration Department of the Government of Maharashtra instructed all the officers and departments that whatever instructions or comments are sent by Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers on applications received from any important person or general public, should be vetted to ensure that no existing rules, mandates (GRs), notifications And what is the valid procedure related to that subject are not being violated.

Officers should follow those instructions only after being convinced of these things, it added.

If there is any possibility of violation of rules in following the instructions given by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister or Ministers, then this information should also be conveyed to the concerned Minister, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, who gave the application and gave instructions or comments on it, it added.

In this mandate issued on January 10, it has also been clarified that if an application comes to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister or any other minister, he should write comments or instructions on it only on the basis of the statement or representation of the person or organization giving the application, it added.

And therefore, before implementing it, the administrative officers should confirm that no rule of any kind is being violated by following it, the mandate said.

Along with this, instructions have also been given to the officials of the administration that if necessary, a report in this regard should be sought from the local level officials or the concerned organization first and only after that a decision will be taken to validate or invalidate the application, it further added.