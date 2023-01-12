National

EC team led by CEC Rajiv reaches Tripura to review poll preparedness

The poll officers, including CEC Rajiv Kumar, EC Anup Chandra Pandey, and EC Arun Goel, reached Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala.
ECI team lead by CEC Rajiv Kumar at MBB Airport
ECI team lead by CEC Rajiv Kumar at MBB AirportCEO Tripura/Twitter
ANI

AGARTALA: A team from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar reached the poll-bound state of Tripura on Wednesday to review elections preparedness.

The poll officers, including CEC Rajiv Kumar, EC Anup Chandra Pandey, and EC Arun Goel, reached Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala.

"An ECI team led by CEC Sh. Rajiv Kumar along with EC Sh. Anup Chandra Pandey and EC Sh. Arun Goel arrived at MBB airport, Agartala today to review the poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Tripura," the official Twitter handle of the Chief Election Officer read.

Tripura Legislative Assembly Elections are slated to be held in March this year.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Twitter Handle
EC. Election commission of India
CEC Rajiv Kumar
state of Tripura
Chief Election Officer
forthcoming assembly elections
Tripura Legislative Assembly Elections

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in