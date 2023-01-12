National

Akhilesh releases calendar on Mulayam

The calendar is of 12 pages and has been designed by Uday Pratap Singh and Deepak Kabir
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh YadavANI
IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, released a calendar focusing on the life of party founder, late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The history of socialist movement and thinking are mentioned in the calendar.

Events related to the life of Mulayam Singh Yadav have been compiled with photographs.

The calendar is of 12 pages and has been designed by Uday Pratap Singh and Deepak Kabir.

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10, 2022 at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. He was 82.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Samajwadi Party
Gurugram
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav
released a calendar
socialist movement

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in