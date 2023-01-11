Modi invites new Israeli counterpart Netanyahu to visit India

During the talks, Modi invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The prime minister conveyed his warm congratulations to Netanyahu for his election as the Prime Minister of Israel for a sixth time, and wished him a very successful tenure,” it said.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.

Netanyahu’s office described the conversation between the two leaders as “warm and good”.

“Indian Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on forming the 37th government and emphasized the importance of continued bilateral cooperation. They agreed to meet soon,” it said.

Netanyahu is expected to visit India this year.

His visit to India in 2019 during his previous stint as the prime minister was called off due to scheduling issues. Both sides were working on a plan for his visit to India in 2021 but that did not materialise as he was ousted from power in June that year.

Netanyahu came back as the prime minister in December after his Likud party formed a coalition with some other parties following the elections.

The ties between India and Israel have been on an upswing in the last few years in a range of sectors including defence, agriculture and water.