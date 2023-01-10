Everyone is safe: Russian Embassy on bomb scare on Moscow-Goa flight

JAMNAGAR: The Russian Embassy has issued a statement saying that they were alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa.

"The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft," said the Russian Embassy in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the flight was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar, a move which was triggered after the Goa Air traffic controller received a bomb threat, officials said on Monday.

